Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Decreases By 14.7%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Genetic Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Genetic Technologies worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GENE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

