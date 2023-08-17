Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Drops By 17.8%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $7,835,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,378,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

