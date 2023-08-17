Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Declines By 12.1%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 125,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.29. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWTX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

