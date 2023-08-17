Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Declines By 12.1%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.
Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 125,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.29. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
