Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Drops By 11.3%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Insider Activity at Driven Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,399. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

