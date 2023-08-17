Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Increases By 7.5%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,944,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after buying an additional 106,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 533,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.