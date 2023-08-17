Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Drops By 13.0%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 407,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,350. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $282.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $125.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 97.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 41,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

