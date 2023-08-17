Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Declines By 17.7%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,833. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

