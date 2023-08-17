Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expands By 7.7%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELC

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Celcuity by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 20,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $209.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.59. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.