Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expands By 7.7%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of Celcuity
Celcuity Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 20,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $209.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.59. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
