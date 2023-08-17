Short Interest in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Drops By 11.3%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. 1,002,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.