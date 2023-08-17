Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Rises By 5.1%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Catalent Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 557,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

