Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Declines By 17.0%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,731.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,731.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,073.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,155 shares of company stock worth $529,572. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cardlytics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics Stock Down 5.3 %

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 488,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

