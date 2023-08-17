Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declines By 12.0%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.10. 295,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 19.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

