Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Decreases By 12.5%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 15,210,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 1,314,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 542.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 814,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.