Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Expands By 8.1%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 25,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,345. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
