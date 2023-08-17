Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Expands By 8.1%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 25,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,345. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.