Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Drops By 11.3%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 1,782,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,701. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 245,438 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 207,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,661,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

