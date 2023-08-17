Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Grows By 5.8%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 96,900 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 141.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

ATIP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 8,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

