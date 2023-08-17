Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Increases By 5.0%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 17,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 4,109,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,115. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

