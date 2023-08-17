Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Declines By 14.8%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 280,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Adient by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Adient by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Adient by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adient by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 794,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,380. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

