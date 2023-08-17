Shafique Virani Sells 18,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,246.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Shafique Virani sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $288,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 4,030,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

