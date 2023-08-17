SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CTO Yongkyu Son Sells 137,735 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $293,375.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 495,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,682. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SES AI by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SES AI by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SES AI by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research cut SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

