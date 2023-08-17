Sepio Capital LP Sells 526 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,012,000 after buying an additional 831,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,920 shares of company stock worth $25,196,062 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

