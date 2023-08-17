Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,003 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 37.5% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $144,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock worth $1,098,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

