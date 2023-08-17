Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

