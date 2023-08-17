Sepio Capital LP Buys 1,355 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,053 shares of company stock worth $12,705,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $181.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $184.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

