Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

NYSE HUN opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

