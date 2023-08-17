SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SE. HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Get SEA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. 8,732,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,639. SEA has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of SEA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.