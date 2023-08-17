SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,965,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,853. SEA has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Bank of America cut their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

