SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. SEA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SE stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,983. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. SEA has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 5,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

