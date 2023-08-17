Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SCHG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 784,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
