Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,254 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.47% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $104,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 703,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,402. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

