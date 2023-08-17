Sanders Capital LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,608,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,480,000. Kroger makes up about 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 1,320,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,716. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

