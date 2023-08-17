Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,481,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.63. The company had a trading volume of 486,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 544.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

