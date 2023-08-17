Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00012325 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $73.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00164544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.51542883 USD and is down -43.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

