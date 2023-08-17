RXO (RXO) & The Competition Critical Comparison

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 108 931 1837 31 2.62

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.64%. Given RXO’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 174.92 RXO Competitors $3.89 billion $228.37 million 31.51

This table compares RXO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,587.83% 10.82% -3.75%

Summary

RXO rivals beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

