RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,450. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

