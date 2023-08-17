Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Target Price to $2.25

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

LUMN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 1,440,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,821,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

