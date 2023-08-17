Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Nevro Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,197. Nevro has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $686.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,893.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1,721.2% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

