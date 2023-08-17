Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.16-1.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. TD Cowen raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.