Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,901. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

