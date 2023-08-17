Rollins’ (ROL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.83. 440,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Rollins has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.