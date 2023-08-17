Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

Rogue Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.57.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

