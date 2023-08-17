Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 24,456 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,456 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 5,525,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,468,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.