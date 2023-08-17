Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 125,990 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of American Well worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in American Well by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares during the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Well by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,624 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 22,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $56,901.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,344.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 22,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $56,901.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,344.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $226,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 664,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,883.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,976 shares of company stock worth $825,647. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

American Well Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 910,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,111. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

