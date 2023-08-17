Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.38. 193,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

