Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539,456 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Lumen Technologies worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,818,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

LUMN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 6,947,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,858,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

