Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 4.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. 8,047,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,514,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

