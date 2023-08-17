Robert G. Jr. Spignesi Acquires 20,000 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $19,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,246.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,317. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.