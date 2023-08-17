Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 572,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,748. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $734.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Riskified by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Riskified by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

