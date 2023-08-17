RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE RNG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 990,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,014. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,026 shares of company stock worth $3,115,299. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 22.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RingCentral by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 531,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,388,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

