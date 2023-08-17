Reviewing RXO (RXO) and Its Rivals

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 174.92 RXO Competitors $3.89 billion $228.37 million 31.51

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,587.83% 10.82% -3.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RXO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 108 931 1837 31 2.62

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.64%. Given RXO’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

RXO peers beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

